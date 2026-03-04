Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) today confirmed that its retail mobile banking application has been successfully restored. The disruption, which lasted approximately 48 hours, affected ADCB’s retail mobile banking application and customer contact centre. All other banking services, including branches, ATMs, card services, web-based internet banking, and corporate and commercial banking platforms, remained fully operational throughout. To further support its customers, the Bank provided extended assistance throughout this period. In addition, ADCB reassures all customers that at no point during the disruption were customer data, accounts, or the security of the Bank’s systems compromised.

The retail mobile banking application is now operational, and while most services are accessible to customers, some minor features continue to be progressively restored. The customer contact centre has also been reinstated and is steadily recovering its capacity.

Ala’a Eraiqat, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADCB Group, said:

“We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience experienced over the past 48 hours. The reliability of our banking services is fundamental to the trust our customers place in us, and our teams worked tirelessly around the clock to restore services safely and as quickly as possible.

While our systems are robust, we are taking this opportunity to further strengthen our operational resilience and service infrastructure to ensure we continue to deliver the high standards of reliability and service our customers expect from ADCB, even in unlikely extreme situations like this.”

ADCB expressed its appreciation to the Central Bank of the UAE and all relevant stakeholders for their continued guidance and support, and extended its gratitude to the Bank’s employees whose dedication and professionalism were instrumental in resolving the situation.

The Bank also thanked its customers for their patience and understanding and reaffirmed its commitment to providing secure, resilient, and seamless banking services. ADCB continues to closely monitor all systems to ensure ongoing service stability for customers