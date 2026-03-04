Dubai, United Arab Emirates – At VAST Forward 2026, VAST Data, the AI Operating System company, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) announced a strategic partnership that combines VAST’s native data-layer governance and platform-level controls with CrowdStrike’s enterprise-grade threat detection and automated response. By integrating these capabilities within the VAST AI Operating System and connecting telemetry with the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform, the companies enable coordinated protection for enterprise environments across the AI lifecycle, from data ingestion and model training to runtime operation and inference. Together, VAST and CrowdStrike provide layered security for the data and operational state that modern AI systems depend on.

As enterprises move from AI experimentation to production and autonomous systems, the nature of risk is evolving. AI systems rely on continuous data ingestion, dynamic workflows, and distributed runtime environments. This partnership helps secure the AI lifecycle – from development through production –

by integrating continuous detection, workflow scanning, and response into the environments where AI systems are built, trained, and operated.

“VAST was built to be the operating system for AI, with security and governance designed into the platform,” said Renen Hallak, Founder & CEO of VAST Data. “This partnership with CrowdStrike extends continuous threat detection and coordinated response into AI workflows and runtime environments – helping customers operate enterprise AI with greater confidence as they scale.”

Customer benefits include:

Secure, production-ready AI at the data layer: CrowdStrike complements VAST’s native platform controls with continuous monitoring and threat detection across AI data pipelines and containerized runtime environments – helping teams securely scale AI operations.

Protection embedded into AI workflows: By integrating detection and response wherever AI operates, security becomes a native component of AI workloads – helping prevent malware, compromised or untrusted data, and unauthorized access from impacting AI systems and reducing risks such as model poisoning and data leakage.

Coordinated detection and response across platforms: By sharing telemetry between enterprise security operations at the data layer, organizations gain earlier detection and precise, coordinated response – containing threats at the source while minimizing operational disruption.

This new partnership between VAST and CrowdStrike extends to covering the companies’ collaboration with NVIDIA, further protecting AI pipelines end-to-end. Together, these three companies are collaborating to secure AI across the stack, protecting AI infrastructure, AI workloads, and the underlying data foundation. By combining NVIDIA AI infrastructure, CrowdStrike’s AI-driven threat detection and runtime protection, and VAST’s real-time data-layer enforcement, this partnership brings a comprehensive approach to protecting AI pipelines from model training to inference.

“AI is becoming the operating system of the modern enterprise,” said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. “VAST operates at the data layer where AI comes to life, and CrowdStrike secures where enterprise value is created. Together, we’re securing AI at its foundation.”

Together, VAST Data, CrowdStrike and NVIDIA are advancing how enterprise AI is protected at scale – enhancing security at the data layer and enabling organizations to deploy production AI with confidence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes descriptions of products, features, and functionality not currently generally available. These references are provided for informational purposes only. The development, release, and timing of all features or functionality remain at our sole discretion and may change without notice. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Customers should make purchasing decisions based only on services and features that are currently generally available. For more information on our existing offerings please talk to your CrowdStrike representative.

About VAST Data

VAST Data is the AI Operating System company – powering the next generation of intelligent systems with a unified software infrastructure stack that was purpose-built to unlock the full potential of AI. The VAST AI OS consolidates foundational data and compute services and agentic execution into one scalable platform, enabling organizations to deploy and facilitate communication between AI agents, reason over real-time data, and automate complex workflows at global scale. Built on VAST’s breakthrough DASE architecture – the world’s first true parallel distributed system architecture that eliminates tradeoffs between performance, scale, simplicity, and resilience – VAST has transformed its modern infrastructure into a global fabric for reasoning AI. Learn more at vastdata.com and follow VAST Data on LinkedIn, YouTube and X.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

