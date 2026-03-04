KUWAIT — The EQUATE Group, a global producer of petrochemicals and the world’s leading supplier of ethylene glycol, announced its full-year earnings for 2025 this week.

The Group reported total revenue of US$3,802 million in 2025, compared to US$3,814 million in 2024. Net income after tax reached US$368 million, with EBITDA of US$974 million, compared to US$684 million and US$1,270 million, respectively, in the prior year.

Despite continued global market uncertainty, trade volatility, and pricing pressures across ethylene glycol and polyethylene markets, EQUATE operated at full utilization and achieved sold-out production volumes across its portfolio.

Leveraging its diversified global footprint, the Group optimized trade flows and reallocated volumes in response to market conditions, maintaining strong sales performance and operational reliability throughout the year.

Through disciplined risk management and strong global partnerships, EQUATE ensured uninterrupted operations and reliable supply to customers worldwide, successfully managing logistical challenges.

Environmental, Health & Safety programs remained integral to operations. The company continued to invest in proactive safety programs, workforce training and operational discipline across all sites. This was complemented by ongoing progress across EQUATE’s multi-phase ESG strategy, focused on sustainability, circularity, and responsible growth.

Naser Aldousari, President & CEO of EQUATE Group, commented: “Our 2025 performance reflects the structural strength and reliability of our operations in a complex global environment. By maintaining full utilization and operational discipline, we ensured continuity of supply and long-term competitiveness of the business.”

He added: “EQUATE has demonstrated resilience across market cycles. With a disciplined cost structure, and a clear focus on sustainability and operational excellence, we remain well positioned to deliver long-term value.”

ABOUT THE EQUATE GROUP

The EQUATE Group is a global producer of petrochemicals and the world’s leading supplier of ethylene glycol (EG). The EQUATE Group owns and operates industrial complexes in Kuwait, North America and Europe that annually produce over 6 million tons of ethylene, EG, polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), styrene monomer (SM), paraxylene (PX), heavy aromatics (HA) and benzene (BZ). The EQUATE Group includes EQUATE Petrochemical Company (EQUATE), The Kuwait Olefins Company (TKOC), as well as a number of subsidiaries such as MEGlobal and Equipolymers. Their products are marketed throughout Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The EQUATE Group’s shareholders are Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC), The Dow Chemical Company (Dow), Boubyan Petrochemical Company (BPC) and Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – (KIPCO) Employing more than 1,500 people worldwide, the EQUATE Group is a leading enterprise that pursues sustainability wherever it operates through partnerships in fields that include the environment, economy and society. Visit www.equate.com

Disclaimer

This earnings announcement (the Announcement) is for information only. The Announcement is based on financial information of EQUATE Petrochemical Co. K.S.C.C. and The Kuwait Olefins Co. K.S.C.C. (together with their consolidated subsidiaries, the EQUATE Group) which is subject to change without notice and the accuracy thereof is not guaranteed. The information in the Announcement does not intend to contain all material information concerning the financial status of the EQUATE Group. We do not make any representation regarding, and assume no responsibility or liability (however arising and regardless of nomenclature) for, the accuracy or completeness of, or any errors or omissions in, any information contained in the Announcement.

Historical and current performance data are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Information contained in this Announcement may refer to forward-looking statements. The views in the Announcement are based on current assumptions which are subject to various risks and may change over time, as such we make no representations in respect of the correctness, accuracy, and/or completeness of such assumptions. Further, no assurance can be given that future events will occur, and/or that projections (if any) will be achieved. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Announcement shall not be considered, or in any way construed, as an offering of securities.

