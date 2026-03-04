London – 3S Money, a fast-growing, relationship-led global payments service provider, today announced the launch of local French IBANs alongside the opening of its new Paris office. The move marks a significant step in the company’s broader European expansion, commitment to the EU’s second-largest economy, and reinforces its long-term mission to support internationally active businesses operating in and out of France.

Starting today, 3S Money corporate clients will gain access to local French IBANs, enabling seamless processing of SEPA Direct Debits, Instant payments, and SWIFT transfers. 3S Money specialises in serving clients with complex international structures and high-value payments who see France as a core market for continued growth. Having gained strong traction among French clients, the company is seeing rising demand across globally connected industries, from international shipping and logistics to asset management, real estate, travel, and more.

The opening of the Paris office builds on 3S Money’s established European footprint, with headquarters in London and existing offices in Luxembourg, Amsterdam, and Riga. As the latest addition to this network, Paris will serve as a strategic hub to accelerate the company’s European presence, serving businesses expanding internationally with scalable, multi-jurisdictional infrastructure.

“France, like other EU markets, needs a fintech that understands and supports the complex businesses built by entrepreneurs from across the globe,” said Ivan Zhiznevsky, Co-Founder and CEO of 3S Money. “Our relationship-led approach means having a local team to stay close to our clients, delivering premium, bespoke service while combining local expertise and global infrastructure. France is a launchpad for European growth, and our Paris office allows us to power client’s cross-border expansion.”

The addition of French local IBANs further bolsters 3S Money’s corporate payments offering, where customers benefit from local business accounts in the UK (GB IBAN), Luxembourg (LU IBAN), the Netherlands (NL IBAN), and the UAE (AE IBAN), with global coverage in all major currencies to send and receive payments to any country in the world. This enables businesses to manage international operations effortlessly through a single relationship with 3S Money.

3S Money’s French operations are authorised and regulated as an Electronic Money Institution by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in Luxembourg and under the supervision of the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) in France, providing clients with a secure and trusted regulatory framework.

About 3S Money

Founded in 2018, 3S Money offers global business accounts with fast, high-value payments and premium service. To open global doors for complex, growth-driven businesses, we blend powerful payments solutions with exceptional relationship-led service – enabling fast, high-value transactions and giving leaders the freedom to scale at speed.

Headquartered in London, we operate from offices in Luxembourg, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Riga, and most recently, Paris. Our team serves clients in 12+ languages.

