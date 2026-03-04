Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Lynk & Co, the global mobility brand redefining the premium automotive experience, has officially expanded its footprint in the United Arab Emirates with the opening of its flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, in partnership with its official UAE distributor, Galadari Motors. The landmark opening also marked the regional debut of the brand’s flagship full-size SUV, the all-new Lynk & Co 900 Middle East Edition.

The milestone was celebrated through a curated launch experience titled “One of a Kind Night,” bringing together top-tier regional media, automotive industry stakeholders, Lynk & Co 900 owners, and existing Lynk & Co customers. The evening reflected Lynk & Co’s philosophy of individuality, purposeful design, and modern premium mobility, while fostering a strong owner-led and community-driven atmosphere.

Guests were immersed in a carefully designed program that combined brand storytelling, in-depth product introductions, and hands-on experiences within the newly opened flagship showroom.

“One of a Kind Night” – A Curated Brand Experience

“One of a Kind Night” was designed as more than a traditional vehicle launch. The event featured a structured flow of activities that seamlessly brought together the showroom opening, flagship product reveal, and immersive brand moments. From the overall ambiance to the sequence of presentations, the evening emphasized Lynk & Co’s premium yet human-centric approach, blending technology, lifestyle, and meaningful connection.

In-Depth Content & Product Storytelling

A central focus of the evening was comprehensive product communication, allowing guests to gain a deeper understanding of both the Lynk & Co brand and the positioning of its flagship SUV.

Introduction to the Lynk & Co brand story and global positioning

Detailed explanation of the EM-P hybrid technology and what differentiates it in performance, efficiency, and everyday usability

Key Lynk & Co 900 moments integrated throughout the evening program

In-depth product reviews highlighting: The brand’s flagship design language The advanced SPA Evo architecture Class-leading space, safety standards, and comfort features



A New Lynk & Co Flagship Showroom in Dubai

Strategically located on Sheikh Zayed Road—Dubai’s most prominent automotive corridor—the new Lynk & Co flagship showroom represents a key milestone in the brand’s long-term growth strategy for the UAE market.

Designed as more than a conventional retail space, the showroom reflects Lynk & Co’s global identity, bringing together vehicle display, digital interaction, and lifestyle-led experiences. Visitors are invited to engage with the brand’s design language, intelligent technology, and connected ecosystem in an open, contemporary environment aligned with the expectations of today’s UAE customers.

UAE Launch of the Lynk & Co 900 – Middle East Edition

The centrepiece of the evening was the official UAE launch of the Lynk & Co 900 Middle East Edition, the brand’s most advanced and luxurious SUV to date. Positioned in the premium full-size SUV segment, the Lynk & Co 900 has been developed to meet the specific driving conditions and lifestyle needs of customers across the GCC.

Built on the advanced SPA Evo architecture, the Lynk & Co 900 delivers refined on-road dynamics, high structural rigidity, and seamless integration of next-generation hybrid technology, advanced driver assistance systems, and intelligent connectivity features.

Lynk & Co 900 Experience Zone

A dedicated Lynk & Co 900 Experience Zone allowed guests to engage closely with the vehicle and its standout features.

Hands-on experience with the 180° rotating second-row seats

Exploration of the first-class, lounge-style interior experience designed to deliver equal comfort across all rows

Engineered for UAE and GCC Conditions

To ensure optimal performance in regional environments, the Lynk & Co 900 Middle East Edition has undergone extensive localisation, including:

GCC-specific software calibration with ongoing over-the-air (OTA) updates

Heavy-duty air-conditioning system optimised for extreme heat and humidity

Enhanced engine and battery cooling systems with upgraded radiators

Full OEM warranty supported by comprehensive aftersales and technical services in the UAE

Design, Comfort, and Personalisation

The Lynk & Co 900 showcases the brand’s signature design identity, combining a bold exterior presence with a refined, spacious interior. Customers can choose from a curated palette of exterior colours inspired by natural light transitions, paired with premium interior themes focused on comfort, craftsmanship, and passenger wellbeing.

With its generous cabin space, intelligent driver systems, and premium materials, the Lynk & Co 900 sets a new benchmark for full-size SUVs in the UAE.

Exclusive UAE Launch Offer and Next Steps

As part of its official UAE introduction, the Lynk & Co 900 (2.0T Ultra) is available from AED 255,000, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin in April 2026.

To mark the launch, customers will benefit from a limited-time introductory package, including:

Complimentary electric side steps

Complimentary electric tow hitch

First-year comprehensive insurance

3-year / 40,000 km service package

Customers can now sign up and register their interest via the official Lynk & Co website at www.lynkco.ae.

Strengthening Lynk & Co’s Presence in the UAE

The opening of the flagship Sheikh Zayed Road showroom, alongside the launch of the Lynk & Co 900, underscores the shared vision of Lynk & Co and Galadari Motors to redefine premium mobility in the UAE. The partnership aims to deliver intelligent, regionally optimised vehicles that align with the evolving expectations of modern drivers.

About Lynk & Co

Lynk & Co is a global premium automotive brand under the Geely Auto Group. Established in 2016, the brand has delivered over 1.7 million vehicles worldwide, offering a diverse portfolio of powertrains, body styles, and mobility solutions designed to meet a wide range of customer needs.

More than a traditional car manufacturer, Lynk & Co is an innovative mobility provider, offering flexible ownership models including subscription, leasing, purchasing, and car sharing. Born global, open, and connected, the brand continues to expand across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia.

About Galadari Brothers

For more than 60 years, Galadari Brothers has been a driving force behind growth and innovation across the region. The family-owned group operates across multiple sectors, including automotive, media, heavy equipment, food and beverage, real estate, engineering, and hospitality.

With a workforce of over 6,500 employees operating in 10 countries, Galadari Brothers partners with some of the world’s most respected brands to deliver sustainable growth across the GCC and beyond.