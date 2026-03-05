MUSCAT: The BankDhofar GCC Equity Fund (BDGEF), an open-ended Shariah-compliant equity investment fund managed and sponsored by BankDhofar, has announced its maiden dividend payment of 2.5% for the year 2025, marking a strong milestone in its inaugural year of operations. The record date for the dividend is set for 9 March 2026.

Launched in February 2025, BDGEF was established to provide investors with an easy access to the growth potential of publicly listed companies across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The Fund holds a diversified portfolio of Shariah-compliant equities, convertible sukuks, funds, and other equity-like securities, targeting attractive total returns through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income.

Since inception through 31 December 2025, the Fund has delivered a positive return of +3.4%, outperforming the S&P GCC Composite Shariah Index by a notable +12.4% during its first year of operations. This outperformance reflects the effectiveness of the Fund’s disciplined investment approach. Building on this momentum, the Fund continued to strengthen its track record in 2026, achieving a performance of +9.0% since inception as of end January 2026—underscoring its resilience and ability to capture opportunities across the region’s dynamic equity markets.

BDGEF’s primary objective is to generate competitive total returns by investing in high-quality, growth-oriented companies across GCC markets. The investment strategy combines rigorous fundamental research with disciplined portfolio construction, while liquidity is managed through short-term Shariah-compliant instruments when appropriate.

The GCC macroeconomic backdrop remains supportive. According to the World Bank’s latest outlook, regional economic growth is projected at 4.4% in 2026 and 4.6% in 2027, driven by ongoing economic diversification and the execution of national Vision programs across Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE and the wider GCC region. Significant investments in tourism, green energy, logistics, data centers, and AI technologies continue to expand the region’s economic base. A growing pipeline of IPOs across GCC exchanges is also creating new opportunities for equity investors to participate in the region’s transformation story.

As a Shariah-compliant fund, BDGEF is well-suited to investors seeking ethical investments aligned with Islamic principles. The portfolio offers diversification across countries and sectors within the GCC, helping manage risk while positioning for long-term growth.

Registered with the Financial Services Authority (FSA), Oman, the Fund provides a streamlined platform for accessing high-growth GCC companies through a single regulated vehicle. The minimum initial investment is OMR 1,000, with subsequent investments starting from OMR 100. Investors benefit from the flexibility of daily subscription and redemption.

With its inaugural dividend and strong early performance, BDGEF reinforces BankDhofar’s commitment to delivering innovative, Shariah-compliant investment solutions that enable investors to participate in the GCC’s dynamic growth trajectory.