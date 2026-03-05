Dubai, UAE – Axis Communications, the leading manufacturer of network security and surveillance solutions, has released its first annual Axis Perspectives Report. The publication brings together global research, expert input and real-world examples to explore how intelligent IP cameras are evolving beyond traditional surveillance into an increasingly embedded component of operational infrastructure, supporting security, safety and wider business performance.

While security remains the primary driver, the report shows a marked expansion in how video systems are being used. Use of video for business intelligence has nearly doubled in one year, rising from 20% to 38%, while 42% of organisations now use video to support operational efficiency. Video is increasingly a source of real-time data that informs broader operational decisions.

This shift is especially relevant across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the wider Middle East, where large-scale smart city initiatives, transport networks and mixed-use developments are rapidly expanding. From major public venues to integrated urban infrastructure, organisations are managing complex, high-traffic environments that require real-time visibility and a coordinated response. As these ecosystems become increasingly connected, there is growing focus on cybersecurity, unified platforms and cloud-ready architecture to support secure, scalable operations.

The report highlights how intelligent video is being used beyond security, including in sectors such as transport, logistics and industrial operations. One example is BMW Group’s use of high-resolution cameras to support AI-driven quality inspection (AIQX) across its iFACTORY facilities. By capturing detailed images in real time, the system helps automate inspections, reduce errors and improve operational efficiency. Examples like this show why many organisations are starting to see video as more than a security tool.

“GCC nations, and the Middle East region overall, have been sites of exciting innovation where video systems are concerned,” said Assim Khedr, Engineering and Training Manager, Middle East at Axis Communications. “The region has served as the definitive example of not just the shift from analogue to digital, but also how video camera solutions have become powerful tools that deliver real-time insights and added business value. With resources like Axis Perspectives, we’re able to take such examples and quantify them, demonstrating how a brand like Axis, with its established history of innovation, can help businesses and governments extract the most value from investments in new technologies.”

Key findings from the Axis Perspectives Report 2026 include:

Security and safety remain the strongest drivers: Security is still the primary purpose of video systems for 89% of end customers, while 81% prioritise safety.

Security is still the primary purpose of video systems for 89% of end customers, while 81% prioritise safety. Video is now driving business value: Use of video for business intelligence has nearly doubled in one year, rising from 20% to 38%, while 42% now use video to support operational efficiency, reflecting the growing role of video in managing complex environments.

Use of video for business intelligence has nearly doubled in one year, rising from 20% to 38%, while 42% now use video to support operational efficiency, reflecting the growing role of video in managing complex environments. Cybersecurity is now a top concern: 44% of end customers say cybersecurity and data protection will be a key priority over the next one to three years, as more systems connect across smart infrastructure and public services.

44% of end customers say cybersecurity and data protection will be a key priority over the next one to three years, as more systems connect across smart infrastructure and public services. Customers want simpler, joined-up systems: 41% say bringing different security systems into one platform is a top focus, supporting more integrated management across large sites and city-wide deployments.

41% say bringing different security systems into one platform is a top focus, supporting more integrated management across large sites and city-wide deployments. Cloud adoption is accelerating: Cloud use in physical security is expected to rise from 27% to 44% within two years.

Cloud use in physical security is expected to rise from 27% to 44% within two years. Infrastructure upgrades are still a key driver: 64% of end users say modernising infrastructure is a leading reason for investing in video, as organisations look for systems that are easier to manage and more secure.

For organisations across the GCC and the wider Middle East, the implications are clear. Video is becoming part of everyday business systems, and the choices made now will shape security, risk and how smoothly complex environments are run in the future.

The report also introduces a five-stage maturity model to help organisations assess their current capabilities and future direction. It outlines a progression from passive recording systems to reactive and proactive systems powered by AI, through to predictive and autonomous environments where cameras can analyse patterns and trigger actions with minimal human intervention.

Axis Perspectives is designed to help organisations understand what is changing in intelligent video, what it means in practice and what to plan for next. With nearly three decades of innovation in network video, Axis continues to support customers and partners with technology and insight that helps build safer, smarter environments.

The full Axis Perspectives Report 2026 is available here.

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by improving security, safety, operational efficiency, and business intelligence. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers video surveillance, access control, intercoms, and audio solutions. These are enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training.



Axis has around 5,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984, and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden.