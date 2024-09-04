Majid Developments announced its debut in the Dubai real estate market with the launch of Mayfair Gardens, a luxury residential project located within the Jumeirah Garden City masterplan.



The eight-storey Mayfair Gardens will offer a collection of 64 apartments, including 24 studios and 40 one-bedroom units.



"Majid Developments has experienced significant growth in recent years, we have consistently demonstrated our ability to deliver high-quality projects that not only meet but exceed industry standards," said Mansoor Majid, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Developments.



The freehold development is the first of five luxury projects that Majid Developments plans to launch through 2025, with a total investment exceeding 500 million UAE dirhams ($136 million). Three of these projects will be situated in Jumeirah Garden City, while the others will be located in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Arjan.



"We intend to build multiple new projects, the first of which is Mayfair Gardens, using our current land bank and by acquiring more plots in Dubai's most sought-after neighbourhoods,” added Mustafa Majid, Chief Operating Officer.



Mansoor Majid told Zawya Projects that 40 percent of the debut project's units have already been sold.



Following the groundbreaking last week (28 August 2024), he said the main construction contract is expected to be awarded within the next two weeks.



The project completion is anticipated by June 2026, he said, adding that the project will be financed by the company's own funds and sales revenue.

Master planned by Meraas Holding, Jumeirah Garden City is located between Al Sarwa area and Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.



(Reporting by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.