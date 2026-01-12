PHOTO
LSE-listed developer Dar Global announced on Monday the launch of $1 billion Trump Plaza Jeddah, marking its third collaboration with The Trump Organisation in Saudi Arabia, and second project in Jeddah after the $531 million Trump Tower, launched in December 2025.
The luxury mixed-use project, comprising apartments, townhouses, home offices, retail and food and beverage offerings, and 4,000-square-metre (sqm) Vitality Club, is located within the 1,000,000-sqm Amaya development along King Abdulaziz Road.
Project timelines and financial details weren’t disclosed.
On Sunday, a partnership of Dar Global, parent company Dar Al Arkan and The Trump Organisation, announced the launch of Trump International Golf Club, Wadi Safar, a large-scale luxury development to be built on a 2.6 million sqm site in Wadi Safar, part of the Diriyah masterplan.
With the new project, the value of Dar Global’s Jeddah portfolio of Trump-branded projects reaches $1.5 billion.
(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)
