The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has awarded the contract for the design, implementation and completion of the new Red Line extension within the Riyadh Metro network.

The existing Red Line route runs along King Abdullah Road between King Saud University and King Fahd Sports City with a total length of 25.3 kilometres with 13 stations (including three transfer stations).

The line will be extended by 8.4 km from King Saud University to the Diriyah Gate Development project with five new stations, RCRC said in a statement.

The work includes the construction of 7.1 km of deep underground tunnels and 1.3 km of elevated track.

The work is expected to be completed in six years, the statement said.

The stations located within the Diriyah Gate Development will connect to major destinations, including Al-Turaif and Al-Bajiri districts and the Opera House.

The expansion is forecast to reduce traffic by 150,000 vehicles per day, offering a sustainable alternative to and from Diriyah.

The contract’s value and the contractor’s name were not provided.

The Red Line will reach 33.7 km, including 20 stations, upon completion of the extension.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.