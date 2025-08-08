Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC) is poised to inaugurate three factories in October 2025, with the potential to create over 1,500 jobs for youths in the state.

The factories, which include the Food Basket Brewery, Benfruit, and Juice factories, are part of the company’s efforts to boost the state’s economy and provide employment opportunities for youths.

The Group Managing Director of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, disclosed this on Thursday in Makurdi while receiving another 10 truckloads of machines for the Brewery in Makurdi.

The CMD said that the BIPC had earlier taken delivery of 16 truckloads of machines for the beer company out of the expected 50 trucks.

Asemakaha said that BIPC has focused on the establishment of factories to create jobs for youths in the state, adding that the company had earlier established water, polythene, bakery, and nail factories, which had provided 580 direct jobs and over 3000 indirect jobs for the youths in the state.

According to him, “The Food Basket Brewery, Benfruit and Juice factories all will take off in October this year. We are projecting to employ not less than 1500 direct jobs across the three businesses.

“At the moment, Benue doesn’t have businesses, we are introducing these businesses so that it will help us boost our economy and take our youths out of the streets.”

He said that the brewery proposed to be commissioned in October, this year is expected to gulp between N10 billion and N15 billion when completed.

He also projected that the brewery, when it begins full operations, is expected to generate between N400 million and N500 million monthly.

“We want our money to rotate within the state to boost our economy. The brewery is a big market. The profit of the Nigerian Brewery, the last time I knew, was over 26 billion a month.

“At the end, Benue is one of the contributors in that market, but we didn’t tap into it. Even if we can have within 50 to 60 per cent, it should be able to return the cash flow within the State.

“The businesses that we have introduced, the bread, nails, water, polythene factories, are to give our people jobs, and we feel that is the best way to contribute to the development of our economy.

“To start up a brewery, it will cost you not less than £5m to £10m . We have started and there is no going back,” Asemakaha said.

The BIPC CMD expressed gratitude to the state governor, Hyacinth Alia, for his unwavering support of BIPC and promised the company’s commitment to the administration’s industrialisation agenda.

