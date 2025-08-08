Four companies have submitted bids to deliver the automated people-mover system as part of the first phase of the expansion of Al-Maktoum International Airport, according to Dubai-based project intelligence news portal MEED.



France’s Alstom, China’s CRRC, as well as Japan’s Hitachi and Mitsubishi Corporation have submitted potential bids to Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), the report said.



The automated people-mover system will consist of multiple tracks, taking passengers from the terminals to the concourses.



The Al-Maktoum International Airport covers an area of 70 square kilometres south of Dubai and will have five parallel runways, five terminal buildings and 400 aircraft gates.



