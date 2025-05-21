Riyadh -- Saudi firm "solutions by stc," in partnership with U.S.-based company Nile, announced the launch of their joint venture, Nile MEA, in a strategic move reflecting stc Group’s commitment to expanding its technological solutions and services.



The venture aims to provide advanced, secure, AI-powered network solutions that support digital transformation and strengthen digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East and Africa region.



Nile MEA combines the extensive regional expertise and innovative solutions of solutions by stc with Nile's advanced, secure, enterprise network-as-a-service (NaaS) model.



It also offers an innovative approach based on AI, cloud computing, and automation to deliver flexible, scalable, and cost-efficient networks. The new joint venture operates on a subscription model that enables organizations to build advanced networks without complexity, designed to meet growing digital demands.



The launch of Nile MEA reflects the two companies’ commitment to supporting innovation, enhancing customer value, and shaping the future of networking in the region.



The initiative aims to accelerate digital transformation and enable businesses in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and Africa to access the tools and technologies needed to thrive in a global digital environment.



The partnership also aligns with stc’s vision to enhance digital growth across the region and expand its portfolio of advanced technology solutions.