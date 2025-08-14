Air Arabia's earnings dipped for the second quarter of the year despite higher turnover and passenger numbers.

Total net profit for the period reached 415 million dirhams ($113 million), a 3% decrease from the AED 427 million posted a year ago.

Turnover rose by 2% to AED1.69 billion, while passenger numbers went up by 15% to 5.1 million.

The budget carrier maintained it had a solid performance during the quarter despite geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts that disrupted operations and caused flight cancellations.

However, net profit went up by 11% to AED 770 million for the first half of the year. Revenue rose by 8% to AED 3.44 billion, while passenger numbers were up 13% to 10.1 million.

