Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) swung to profitability at AED 158.20 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, against net losses of AED 2.40 million in H1-24.

Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at 13.70 fils as of 30 June 2025, compared to a loss per share of 0.10 fils in H1-24, according to the financial results.

The company registered AED 707.30 million in revenues from contracts with customers in the first six months (6M) of 2025, an annual increase of 4.70% from AED 675.80 million.

Results for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Julphar delivered net profits worth AED 17.10 million, versus a net loss of AED 4 million in Q2-24.

Revenues from contracts with customers rose to AED 348.10 million in Q2-25 from AED 339 million in the corresponding period last year.

Basic and diluted EPS hit 1.50 fils in Q2-25, against a loss per share of 0.30 fils in April-June 2024.

Despite Q2-25’s geopolitical disturbance, the ADX-listed company navigated safely and capitalized on opportunities in key markets, including Egypt, where there was relatively good availability of foreign currency.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).