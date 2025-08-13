Dubai's toll operator Salik posted a 50% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit to 400 million dirhams ($109 million) in the second quarter of 2025.

The second-quarter revenue reached AED 776 million, up 46% from the same period in the prior year.

For the first half of 2025, the toll operator posted a net profit of AED 771 million, a 42% YoY increase. The topline grew 40% YoY to AED 1.5 billion.

The growth was driven by the introduction of two new gates in November 2024 amid an overall positive macro environment and the implementation of variable pricing, which came into effect at the end of January 2025.

The second quarter marked the first full quarter of the new variable pricing system.

The board has proposed a dividend payout of AED 771 million for the first half of 2025.

