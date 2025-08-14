Egyptian Satellites Company (NileSat) posted $32.33 million in net profit from continuing operations in the first half (H1) of 2025, higher than $21.47 million in H1-24.

Revenues amounted to $48.63 million in the first six months (6M) of 2025, an annual decline from $50.80 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share climbed to $0.87 in H1-25 from $0.58 in H1-24.

Financial Statements for Q2

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the EGX-listed company achieved a year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits from continuing operations to $17.58 million, versus $15.09 million.

Meanwhile, the revenues fell to $24.56 million in Q2-25 from $25.35 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).