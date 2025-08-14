Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders of Telecom Egypt hiked by 61.36% yearly to EGP 10.520 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025 from EGP 6.515 billion, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 6.16 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 3.81 in H1 2024.

The company generated operating revenues valued at EGP 50.597 billion in H1 2025, an annual leap from EGP 37.952 billion.

Non-consolidated net profits after tax hit EGP 5.728 billion in the first six months of 2025, an annual surge from EGP 4.416 billion.

Standalone revenues grew to EGP 35.749 billion from EGP 27.727 billion.

