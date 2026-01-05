Muscat – Oman’s telecommunications sector continued its upward momentum in 2025 with total mobile service subscriptions rising 9.6% year-on-year to 8,009,723 by the end of November, reflecting sustained demand for digital connectivity across the sultanate.

Latest figures from the National Centre for Statistics and Information show prepaid services maintaining their dominance, accounting for 5,152,342 subscriptions, up 2% from a year earlier, while postpaid subscriptions increased 1.8% to 1,268,345.

The most pronounced growth was seen in Internet of Things and machine-to-machine (M2M) connections, which surged 57.5% to 1,589,036 subscriptions. The sharp rise points to wider adoption of connected technologies in sectors such as logistics, utilities and smart infrastructure.

Fixed communications also recorded steady gains. Fixed broadband subscriptions grew 3% to 597,114, supported largely by the expansion of fibre networks. Fibre-to-the-home connections rose 10.8% to 354,014, while fixed 5G services edged up 1%. In contrast, fixed 4G subscriptions plunged 54.5% and ADSL connections fell 36.1%, underlining the market’s shift towards high-speed fibre-based services.

Fixed telephone subscriptions inched up 1% to 411,065. Internet capacity expanded strongly, increasing 14.8% to 4,102,219 megabits per second by the end of November, reinforcing Oman’s growing digital infrastructure.

