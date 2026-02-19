Muscat: US technology firm Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has announced that it has been selected by Airbus Defence and Space to support the development of OmanSat-1, the first national communications satellite of the Oman, scheduled for launch in September 2028, with operations commencing in May 2029.

Last November, Airbus was awarded a contract by Space Communication Technologies (SCT), Oman’s national satellite operator, for the design, manufacture, and launch of OmanSat-1 based on the company’s OneSat platform.

In a statement, San Diego-based San Diego Kratos said it has been tapped by Airbus to deliver a multimillion-dollar integrated ground system designed to maximize the capabilities of a software-defined satellite such as OmanSat-1.

According to Elodie Viau, Senior Vice President for Telecommunications and Navigation at Airbus Defence and Space, Kratos will supply a compatible ground system to operate seamlessly with the satellite. This setup will allow SCT to deliver high-throughput connectivity with strong operational flexibility, supporting Oman and the wider region, while also positioning services for expansion into East African and East Asian markets.

As part of its remit, Kratos’s ground segment will be equipped to configure and oversee the satellite, fine-tune and deploy the payload using integrated Airbus elements, track end-to-end system performance from space to ground, and manage portions of mission operations. The rollout will feature Ka-band TT&C antennas; monitoring, control, and carrier-monitoring software; as well as command, control, flight-dynamics, and orchestration capabilities.

The US tech firm also plans to set up an office in Oman to conduct site surveys, install and commission equipment, deliver training, and provide delivery support, it noted.

Wholly Omani government-owned SCT — owned by ITHCA (part of Oman Investment Authority) — will serve as the national operator of the OmanSat-1 project upon launch. SCT is also the lead centre for Oman’s National Satellite Programme, building satellite communications infrastructure to serve both the public and private sectors.

The fully digital, in-orbit reconfigurable OmanSat-1 will deliver high Ka-band capacity primarily over Oman, including its economic waters, as well as across the Middle East, East Africa, and Asia. Its reconfigurable design will enable SCT to meet demand for high-throughput services across government and private networks, oil and gas, banking, broadband, maritime, and aero connectivity. SCT aims to become a major player in these markets.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

