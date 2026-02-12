Dubai-listed telecom and digital services provider DU has signed a partnership with Datawave Networks, a Cyprus-based independent subsea infrastructure provider, to land and invest in the Singapore-India-Gulf (SING) submarine cable system in the UAE.

This next-generation subsea fibre optic network will connect six strategic locations in the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, landing in Kalba, UAE; Muscat, Oman; Mumbai and Chennai, India; Kedah, Malaysia; and Singapore, according to a press statement issued by DU.

Schematic of Singapore-India-Gulf (SING) submarine cable system. Photo courtesy - Datawave website

The statement said the SING network will reduce dependence on traditional subsea routes such as the Red Sea corridor, while enhancing route diversity and network resilience for global data traffic.

According to a previous statement by Datawave, the system will comprise 16 fibre pairs, each designed to deliver a minimum of 18 terabits per second and serve as a high-performance interconnector supporting the rapid expansion of AI, cloud, and hyperscale data centre infrastructure across India, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Gulf region.

In January 2026, Datawave had announced that it had entered into a binding investment and financing agreement with affiliates of global alternative investment firm Cerberus for the development of SING.

The company said in a press statement that Cerberus will make equity investment in Datawave to secure a majority stake and provide project financing to advance SING.

The cable system is targeting Ready for Service (RFS) in 2030, the statement noted, adding that Datawave has entered into an agreement with a leading U.S.-based supplier of subsea cable systems for the design, manufacture, and deployment of the SING cable system.

While the name of the supplier wasn’t disclosed in the statement, industry news portal Submarine Networks said the contract was awarded to US-based Subcom, which is owned by Cerberus.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

