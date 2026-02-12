MUSCAT: Omantel launched Otech, positioning the new platform as a future-technology provider and a key enabler of Oman’s digital transformation, while announcing a slate of strategic partnerships spanning hyperscale cloud, cybersecurity and systems integration.

The launch ceremony was held under the auspices of Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, president of the Oman Investment Authority, at Royal Opera House Muscat, with senior officials, private-sector representatives and technology specialists in attendance.

Mulham bin Bashir al Jaraf, vice president of the Oman Investment Authority and chairman of Omantel’s board, said the launch cements Omantel’s shift from a traditional telecoms operator to an integrated digital technology company, with a strategy focused on innovation and enabling the digital economy.

He said the move aligns with Oman Vision 2040 and the 11th Five-Year Plan, particularly the digital economy pillar and the drive to build knowledge- and technology-based sectors. He added that Omantel’s approach treats transformation as an ecosystem—upgrading infrastructure, delivering digital solutions, building national capabilities, developing business models, strengthening cross-sector integration and generating sustainable value for the economy.

Omantel is also placing Omanis at the centre of the transition through training and upskilling in digital solutions, cybersecurity, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, Al Jaraf said, calling Otech’s identity and launch a practical step in turning that strategy into delivery.

Omantel CEO Alaa Al Din bin Abdullah Bait Fadhl, who also chairs Otech, said the launch marks a qualitative shift for both the company and Oman’s digital sector, aimed at building a unified technology ecosystem anchored in innovation, competitiveness and economic diversification. He said Otech will play a central role in enabling the digital economy and supporting Oman’s ambitions to position itself as a regional hub for telecommunications and technology.

Maqbool bin Salim Al Wohaibi, acting CEO of Otech, said integrating Oman Data Park into the Otech ecosystem strengthens national digital infrastructure by scaling data-centre operations and sovereign cloud services for government and private clients, while supporting data localisation in Oman and access to advanced cloud environments.

The company announced partnerships with Oracle (hyperscale cloud platforms via Oracle Alloy), PwC (cybersecurity solutions and local capability-building), and Nagarro (systems integration for emerging technologies and sector solutions). It also unveiled cooperation with Palo Alto Networks through its Unit 42 team (threat intelligence and incident response), and with Fortinet (cloud-enabled SASE cybersecurity solutions).

Additional collaboration includes Nama Shared Services on systems integration capabilities and smart-utilities solutions, alongside partnerships with Omani startups including Orki, Decoil and Remedy.

Omantel said Otech consolidates the group’s technology assets—bringing entities such as Oman Data Park and Tedom under a single operating model—to deliver advanced services across data centres, cloud, cybersecurity, AI, the Internet of Things and systems integration, under local governance and regulatory requirements.

As part of the launch, Omantel inaugurated the Firq Data Centre, describing it as a core pillar within Otech designed to provide a secure, reliable and scalable environment for mission-critical operations around the clock.

The company said Otech now operates Oman’s most diversified cloud ecosystem and is the first in the Middle East to receive Amazon Web Services accreditation to deliver sovereign cloud services. It added that Otech’s integrated platform enables workloads to run across public, hybrid and hyperscaler environments, supported by partnerships with Oracle, Google Cloud, Huawei and Amazon Web Services.

Omantel said the launch responds to fast growth in the ICT services market, driven by government digital transformation and the expansion of the digital economy, and aims to support national capability-building, specialised technology career pathways and continuous training in line with Oman Vision 2040.

