SALALAH - Secure and targeted use of artificial intelligence can help Oman’s government and private sector enhance transparency, performance, and citizen engagement, according to Jennifer McGinty, founder and director of McGinty Consulting.

On her first visit to Oman, McGinty speak at the Labour Forum 2025, organised by the Ministry of Labour, on how AI can be used effectively and safely. She said her aim was to introduce employees to practical tools while stressing the importance of data security.

“I have a lot of experience working with large private companies such as Indeed, Bain & Company, Deloitte, and USAID, which excel in using AI tools. But I’ve noticed that in the Middle East, North Africa, and even the U.S., government agencies are far behind,” she told the Observer. “If they are using AI tools, they are often not using them in a safe and secure way. Some are putting proprietary information — private data about citizens and their governments — into public AI platforms that are not securely stored.”

McGinty said Oman’s Vision 2040 — particularly its focus on youth employment — offers an excellent opportunity to use digital platforms to connect young people with government programmes.

“Oman has a great opportunity to use these AI tools to communicate directly with citizens — through emails, public platforms, or social media,” she said. “I hope the Ministry of Labour will take some of these tools and use them to improve communication.” For decision-makers, especially in AI departments across ministries and in the private sector, she recommended starting with a needs-based or baseline study.

“You have to understand what employees are spending their time on and where they need help. Without that, you risk buying 20 different AI tools, and people will only use one or two — which is a waste of money,” she explained.

Praising Oman as “one of the most hospitable places” she has visited, McGinty added: “People here are so respectful, much more than in many other countries I’ve been to. I’m very impressed.”

