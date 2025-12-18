The United Arab Emirates’ tourism sector continued its strong upward trajectory in 2025, consolidating its position as one of the country’s most dynamic economic sectors and a major magnet for investment and visitors, supported by world-class infrastructure, flagship projects and strong competitiveness indicators.

Tourism and travel sector contributed AED257.3 billion to gross domestic product, accounting for 13 percent of the national economy.

Hotel establishments welcomed 23.27 million guests in the first nine months of the year, up 4.9% year on year, while hotel nights exceeded 79.3 million. Hotel revenues rose 7.2% to more than AED 35.9 billion.

Average hotel occupancy increased to 79.2%, while the number of occupied rooms rose 3.5% to 46.17 million. The average daily room rate climbed 4.2% to AED 557, supported by total capacity of 216,248 rooms across 1,246 hotel establishments.

The aviation sector also maintained strong momentum, with Abu Dhabi Airports, Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport handling a combined 108.59 million passengers by the end of September.

The year saw the launch and announcement of several major tourism projects, including the AED 2 billion “Therme Dubai” wellness and leisure destination; the opening of Abu Dhabi’s interactive Butterfly Sanctuary; the Wynn Al Marjan Island hotel and resort in Ras Al Khaimah; the Avani+ Fujairah Resort scheduled to open in 2028; the AED 3.5 billion Al Tay Hills project in Sharjah; the second phase of the Umm Al Qaiwain Creek Waterfront; and the announcement of a Disney theme park and resort on Yas Island, one of the largest global entertainment projects.

In February, the fifth edition of the “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign concluded under the theme “Green Tourism,” generating hotel revenues of nearly AED 1.9 billion, up 86.9%, and attracting more than 4.4 million guests, a 62% increase compared with the previous edition. The campaign reached 224.7 million people worldwide.

The UAE renewed its membership on the Executive Council of UN Tourism for the 2025–2029 term, underscoring its international role in shaping the future of global tourism.

In a historic milestone, Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais was elected Secretary-General of UN Tourism for the 2026–2029 term, becoming the first woman to hold the post since the organisation’s establishment.

Among other highlights in 2025, Masfout village was named “Best Tourism Village in the World 2025,” while the UAE ranked among the world’s top seven destinations for international tourism spending.