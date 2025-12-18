The board members of TAWASOA for Factoring proposed to increase the company's issued and paid-up capital, according to a bourse disclosure.

If approved by the extraordinary general meeting (EGM), the EGX-listed firm will raise its capital by EGP 40 million to EGP 115 million from EGP 75 million.

Hence, the transaction would be executed by the issuance of 40 million shares, with a nominal value of EGP 1 per share.

