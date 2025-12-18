H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, issued Law No. (2) of 2025 amending the Human Resources Law for employees of the Government of Fujairah.

The law takes into account the stability of the legal and financial status of government employees with regard to job grades, allowances and benefits, as well as the amendments related to salary increases approved under Law No. (1) of 2025.

Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Amiri Diwan, said that the amendments, approved under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, come within his continued keenness to enhance job and living stability for employees and achieve balance, contributing to raising the level of government services.

For his part, Mohammed Khalifa Al Zeyoudi, Director of Human Resources at the Government of Fujairah, said that the amendments issued under the directives of the Ruler of Fujairah contribute to attracting talent and motivating employees in local departments, both citizens and residents. He noted that they support the emirate’s development across various sectors by ensuring a decent standard of living for its people.

The law shall come into force as of 1st January, 2026, and will be published in the Official Gazette.