The South African healthcare system is under immense strain. Artificial intelligence (AI) is making healthcare more accessible by putting preventative care, as well as smart diagnostic and screening tools, directly into the hands of consumers. Profmed CEO Craig Comrie believes this shift is long overdue.

“The world has spent decades refining treatments, but not nearly enough effort has gone into keeping people healthy in the first place,” he says.

“AI and data analytics are enabling prevention to happen outside the traditional healthcare environment at home, in real time, through tools people already use every day.”

Digital and data

AI and digital imaging have enabled the extraction of meaningful health data from a simple smartphone camera.

These tools can now analyse facial blood vessels to identify physiological markers such as heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and stress indicators with clinically validated accuracy.

“The power of this technology lies in its accessibility,” Comrie explains.

“It removes the logistical and financial barriers that often delay early detection.

"When you can check your vital signs at any time, you’re far more likely to identify a potential problem early and seek medical advice when it matters most.”

Prevention better than cure

The economic argument for prevention is compelling.

Chronic diseases account for more than half of South Africa’s healthcare expenditure.

Catching warning signs early reduces long-term costs for both members and medical schemes and eases the burden on our healthcare infrastructure.

Comrie notes that preventative care should not be seen as an optional extra, but as a fundamental part of a sustainable healthcare model.

“When prevention is built into people’s everyday routines, it leads to earlier diagnoses, fewer hospitalisations, and ultimately, better outcomes.

“It also means that the often-stretched resources in the healthcare system can be focused where they are needed most.”

Human touch

While the rise of AI in healthcare brings exciting potential, it also raises important questions about data privacy and the human element in care.

Comrie acknowledges these concerns, noting that these tools are most effective when paired with sound data governance and trusted medical partnerships.

“Data security and ethical use of AI are non-negotiable,” he says.

“Technology must enhance the relationship between patient and practitioner, not replace it.

“The purpose of digital screening is to give people a clearer picture of their health so that conversations with healthcare professionals become more informed and productive.”

Personalised care

As these technologies evolve, digital health tools will increasingly draw on longitudinal data to provide more personalised insights.

Instead of static readings, they’ll be able to record long-term health status and more accurately predict health trajectories, helping individuals understand not just where their health stands today, but where it’s headed.

This level of precision, Comrie says, could reshape the future of medical schemes.

“We are moving toward a model where data-driven insights can inform personalised health benefits and interventions.

“It’s a shift from reactive to proactive healthcare, and AI is the catalyst.”

Improved health management

While large-scale transformation will take time, individuals can already take small, meaningful steps toward better health management.

Using digital assessments gives members a low-cost, low-effort entry point into preventative care and knowing their health status.

It also helps those who may not prioritise check-ups to gain a better understanding of their health risks.

“The message is simple,” Comrie concludes.

“Don’t wait for symptoms. Prevention is not a luxury; it’s the foundation of sustainable health.

“And with the right technology, it’s finally within reach for everyone. The future of prevention, it seems, has already arrived.”

