The Luxe Developers, a leading UAE-based real estate development firm, has officially broken ground on its AED2.3 billion ( $626 million) wellness-integrated luxury development - La Mazzoni - located on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

It is Luxe's second signature project on Al Marjan Island, following the sold-out success of Oceano, which is due for handover in 2026.

The latest development will combine nature-inspired architecture with five-star hospitality amenities, co-working lounges, and dedicated wellness programmes for residents.

Scheduled for completion in Q3 2028, the fully furnished development will comprise 562 residences, including apartments, duplexes, chalets, and penthouses, all designed with luxury, innovation, nature, and well-being at its core, it stated.

The development’s architecture is led by Dewan Architects + Engineers, interiors by the world-renowned hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), and landscaping by the market-leading firm Cracknell.

The design takes inspiration from its natural surroundings, with the architecture adopting elements of Ras Al Khaimah’s coastline and mountains, with the facades characterised by the curves of the meeting between sand and sea, said the developer.

Spanning a Built-Up Area (BUA) of over 1.5 million sq ft, the G+15 development will feature over 300,000 sq ft of professionally landscaped gardens, more than 11,000 sq ft of indoor and outdoor fitness and wellness facilities, as well as a rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and located just minutes from Wynn Al Marjan Island.

Shubam Aggarwal, the Chairman and Co-owner of The Luxe Developers, said: "Our aim has always been to deliver more than just a residence; our goal was to create a destination that benefits the local community and offers lasting value to both investors and residents at a competitive price point, without compromising on quality or amenities."

"La Mazzoni was designed to blend modern living with respect for the natural environment, with careful attention to architecture, landscaping, and wellness amenities to promote a high-quality lifestyle. As global demand grows for real estate centred on wellbeing, sustainability, and sophisticated design, La Mazzoni sets a new standard for luxury living, providing homes that foster peace of mind, architectural integrity, and a strong sense of community," stated Aggarwal.

At the heart of La Mazzoni’s appeal is its wellness-first philosophy, which merges lifestyle, health, and design. The development offers a comprehensive suite of amenities that promote physical vitality, mental clarity, and effortless living.

These include panoramic rooftop infinity pools, a private spa featuring saunas, hammams, and therapy rooms, as well as state-of-the-art wellness facilities such as a yoga studio, paddle court, and nature-inspired outdoor fitness zones, he added.

Luxe Developers said residents will benefit from thoughtfully designed co-working lounges, including the Sky Lounge and Connoisseur’s Corner.

Designed to address the evolving needs of affluent regional and international clients, La Mazzoni supports a modern live-work environment. Integrated co-working areas, both indoor and open-air, allow residents to conduct business without leaving the comfort of their resort-style homes.

For families, a children’s adventure park, indoor play zones, and a dedicated family pool have been developed to create an engaging environment for all ages. Each unit is equipped with integrated smart home systems and 24/7 security, ensuring comfort, connectivity, and peace of mind at every turn.

La Mazzoni is strategically located adjacent to Marjan World, a planned entertainment and leisure complex on Al Marjan Island, and a short distance from the upcoming multi-billion-dollar Wynn Al Marjan Island resort, it stated.

Siddharta Banerji, Managing Director and Co-owner, said: "At The Luxe Developers, we have consistently held the view that luxury is not characterised solely by materials or finishes, but by the emotional connection a home fosters through a sense of comfort, connection, and inspiration."

"This project exemplifies a design inspired by nature and incorporates biophilic elements, complemented by world-class wellness amenities and intelligent living technologies. It is crafted for a new generation of global citizens who prioritise balance, aesthetics, and a sense of belonging," he added.

