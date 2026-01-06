DFM-listed real estate developer Deyaar announced on Tuesday that it has broken ground on DWTN Residences project, located in Business Bay, Dubai.

The project will offer 522 housing units that include one- to three-bedroom apartments, duplexes, penthouses, and a Royal Palace at the pinnacle of the tower, the developer said in a press statement.

In June 2025, Zawya Projects had reported that the the 445- metre tall, 110-storey residential twin tower is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2030.

No details were given on the costs.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

