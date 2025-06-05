Deyaar Development is set to launch a 110-storey residential tower in Business Bay, according to a project brochure released by the developer.

“Rising 110 floors, DWTN Residences is a landmark destination where life’s finest experiences converge,” the Dubai-listed developer said in an emailed brochure.

“The tower will offer 180-degree views and over 75,000 square feet (sq ft) of unparalleled facilities and amenities,” the brochure said.

The developer is currently gauging the interest from real estate agents and buyers for one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.

No details were given on the launch date or costs.

In January 2025, Refine Development Management said its investment and development arm will launch a 100-storey twin-tower lifestyle development on Sheikh Zayed Road this year.

Last year, three developers launched mega-tall towers in Dubai.

In January 2024, Danube Properties unveiled Bayz101, a 101-floor tower in Business Bay. Select Group launched its 122-storey Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina in April, followed by Azizi Developments launching the 131-storey Burj Azizi in September.

In November 2022, Binghatti and Jacob & Co. launched the over 100-storey Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences.

Dubai is already home to the 828-meter Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

Additionally, the emirate hosts five of top 10 tallest residential buildings in the world - the101-storey Marina 101 tower; 101-storey Princess Tower; 88-storey 23 Marina; 91-storey Elite Residence and 80-storey The Torch, all located in Dubai Marina.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

