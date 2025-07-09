Engineer Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, confirmed that the number of real estate transactions during June reached 1,607, with a total value of AED2.32 billion, achieving a 47% growth compared to the same period in 2024.

The trading volume reached AED1.53 billion, out of a total of 1,318 transactions.

Al Muhairi explained that June witnessed exceptional activity and achieved record numbers, reflecting the direct increase in demand for various types of real estate in the Emirate

He added that the “Al Helio 1” area witnessed the highest sales value of AED46 million, noting that 215 mortgage transactions were recorded with a total value exceeding AED376.4 million, according to Ajman Real Estate Index statistics.

The Director General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation pointed out that the highest single mortgage was registered at AED28 million in the Al Nuaimia 1.

Al Helio 2 topped the list of the most active neighbourhoods in terms of transaction volume, followed by Manama 14 and Al Zahya.

Meanwhile, the “Emirates City Ajman” project led the list of the most traded major developments, ahead of “Ajman One” and “City Towers.”