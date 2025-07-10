Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty has announced the successful sale of a custom-designed seven-bedroom mansion located in the sought-after Hills View enclave of Dubai Hills Estate.

The agency represented both buyer and seller in this transaction, with Executive Partner Honey Deylami acting for the seller.

The property, listed for AED150 million ($41 million), is an architecturally striking and meticulously designed residence located in one of the city’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

This particular Dubai Hills Estate mansion boasts expansive open-plan living spaces, dual gourmet kitchens, en-suite bedrooms with private terraces, a breathtaking rooftop lounge offering 360-degree panoramic views, and a California-inspired garden complete with a cabana-lined pool, a serene sunken firepit lounge, and an elegant outdoor dining space.

The sale further solidifies Dubai Hills Estate’s position as a magnet for ultra-luxury buyers and a highly attractive investment destination for High-Net-Worth (HNW) and Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) individuals. Its exclusivity, world-class amenities, and strategic location contribute to its sustained appeal.

According to Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, the villa segment in Dubai Hills Estate saw remarkable growth from January to May 2025, with transaction volumes increasing by +12.2% and prices rising by +14.1%. This sustained upward trajectory highlights the enduring appeal and investment potential of this master-planned community for discerning clientele seeking a haven and high returns.

Honey Deylami, Executive Partner at Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, commented on the transaction: “What we're seeing with this sale reflects a growing trend among our clients who seek not just a home, but a lifestyle-led investment within communities offering proven capital appreciation. Dubai Hills Estate, with its world-class amenities and strategic location, perfectly embodies this demand, and our expertise lies in connecting these discerning buyers with truly exceptional properties.”

Chris Whitehead, Managing Partner of Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, said: "The current market affirms Dubai’s enduring appeal as a global hub for wealth and investment, particularly within the prime and super-prime sector."

"Our ability to consistently connect extraordinary properties with the right buyers, even at this elevated price point, is a testament to the market’s strength and our deep understanding of the unique requirements of our HNW and UHNW clients," stated Whitehead.

"We continue to set benchmarks, reinforcing our role as the trusted partner for those seeking unparalleled opportunities in this dynamic market," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

