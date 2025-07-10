Combined Group Contracting (CGC) Company Emirates, a UAE-based subsidiary of Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Company, has won a contract from the UAE’s UAE’s Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure to upgrade a portion of the 110-km Emirates Road.

The contract is valued at 56.97 million Kuwaiti dinars ($186.55 million), Combined Group Contracting Company said in a statement to Boursa Kuwait on Thursday.

The work scope includes the development and upgrading of Emirates Road from the Al-Badi’a Intersection to the E55 Intersection.

The work is expected to be completed in 730 days, with 30 days for mobilisation, the statement added.

