Middle East Healthcare Company (Saudi German Hospital) has commenced operating 21 additional clinics in advanced medical specialities, according to a bourse disclosure.

Located in Dammam, the expansion backs the company’s strategic plan to enhance specialized services and meet the growing demand for advanced healthcare in the Eastern Province.

The new clinics are expected to have a positive impact on the company’s financial and operational performance.

This will increase revenues, boost operational efficiency, and enhance patient experience, while upgrading the quality of care.

Saudi German Hospital affirmed its ongoing commitment to developing its medical services in line with the highest standards, supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to bolster healthcare services.

As of 31 March 2025, the group posted 263.93% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 160.13 million, compared to SAR 44 million.

