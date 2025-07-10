Morocco’s Ministry of Equipment and Water has launched the construction works for the third phase of the expressway connecting the Northern Fez city to the nearby Taounate, with a total budget of around 324 million Moroccan dirhams ($36 million).

Minister Nizar Baraka launched the 19-km road project on Tuesday during his visit to the province of Taounate to assess the progress of the project.

The overall project covers 73 kilometres, involving a total budget of MAD 1.56 billion ($173.4 million), according to local newspapers.

Baraka said the project will significantly reduce travel time between Fez and Taounate, improving road safety and reducing traffic accidents along this key route.

Baraka also reviewed a series of road projects that have been completed or are under construction, and those planned in the province of Taounate.

For these projects, MAD 380 million ($42.2 million) was put towards the construction and engineering of the expressway, MAD 302 million ($33.5 million) went towards reducing regional disparities, and MAD 82 million ($9 million) went towards maintenance, widening, and reinforcing the road infrastructure.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

