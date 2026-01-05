Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the expansion of the residential masterplan for Dubai Design District (d3).



The development will introduce canal-front living, cultural quarters, public green spaces and walkable urban streets, the master developer said in a statement.



The masterplan, spanning 18 million square feet (sq. ft.), will be located between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek. It includes five distinct areas, offering residences, boutique hospitality, galleries, studios and loft-style spaces.



The residential expansion is in response to increasing market demand and growing interest from both local and international buyers seeking waterfront communities, the statement said.



The new masterplan will house Design Line, a fully shaded, pedestrian-first spine that will connect the entire district. The developer is targeting LEED Silver community certification via sustainable mobility, energy-efficient design, and integration with natural landscapes, including visual links to Dubai Creek and the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

Financial details and development timelines weren't disclosed.



Meraas’ latest residential releases at d3 include Atelis, a 280-unit waterfront tower, and The Edit, a three-tower development offering 557 design-led homes.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.