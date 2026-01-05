The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP), in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, has launched a public tender inviting local, regional and international advisory firms to provide feasibility studies and tender documentation for the re-tendering of projects on state-owned real estate.

The tender, issued under Public Tender No. (2–2025/2026), covers advisory services for a total of 23 projects, in line with Kuwait’s public-private partnership (PPP) framework under Law No. 116 of 2014 and the Public Tenders Law, KAPP said in a tender announcement.

Projects included in the scope span a broad range of real estate and municipal assets, and include the Fahaheel Waterfront Development (Al Kout); the Waterfront Development Project - Phase Five (Marina Mall); two construction waste treatment plants; Al-Duwalia Centre Project; Al-Mutahida Market; Al-Maseel Market; Al-Kabeer Market; Al-Watiya Market; Kuwait Market; Block 11 (Kuwait Magic); Al-Farwaniya Slaughterhouse; Al-Wataniya Market; Al-Duwali Golf Club; Al-Safat Market; Al-Manakh Market; Al-Duwalia Building Property; Meat and Vegetable Market in Al-Jleeb; Al-Jahra Slaughterhouse; Souq Al-Mubarakiya; Al-Ahmadi Slaughterhouse; Meat and Vegetable Market in Al-Jahra ‘Al-Khaima Mall and Central Fruit and Vegetable Market (Al-Sulaibiya.

Under the tender, the successful advisory firm or consortium will be responsible for preparing technical, economic, environmental and legal feasibility studies, drafting tender documents, evaluating bidders’ proposals, and supervising technical, financial and legal aspects through to financial close.

The mandate also aims to enhance operational efficiency and expand private-sector participation in the management and development of public assets.

KAPP said bidders must demonstrate at least 10 years of experience in preparing feasibility studies and tender documents and PPP contracts for comparable projects at the local, GCC or international level, hold valid operating licences, and be registered with the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT).

The tender will be conducted through a two-envelope system comprising technical and financial proposals, with evaluation based on a points-based methodology. Alternative bids will not be accepted.

A clarification meeting is scheduled for 19 January 2026 at KAPP’s headquarters in Shuwaikh, with the deadline for submitting inquiries set for 22 January 2026. Bids must be submitted in person – email not permitted - by 12:00 pm on 5 March 2026.

Tender documents are available for a non-refundable fee of KWD 1,000, while the required bid bond is KWD 20,000. The bid validity period is 90 days from the bid closing date.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

