UAE - Permasteelisa Gartner Middle East, a part of leading international façade specialist Permasteelisa Group, has been appointed by London Gate to provide design and engineering services as well as manufacture and installation of 60,000 sqm of bespoke unitised façade on its key project - Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower, Dubai.

The contract award came following a direct request from London Gate for Permasteelisa Gartner Middle East to be the preferred façade contractor of choice, said the company in a statement.

Permasteelisa Gartner said the design of Aeternitas Tower, inspired by the intricate sophistication of the iconic Aeternitas Mega watch by Franck Muller, will be the tallest branded residential tower in the world at 450m – and the clock will be the highest!

It is located centrally, with views to rival all apartments in Dubai Marina, overlooking Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Residence and Ain Dubai.

Permasteelisa Gartner Middle East said the design work had already commenced, with completion expected in July 2027.

Once completed, the tower will boast 649 units, with a mix of one- to three-bedroom apartments, in addition to villa and mansion duplexes. With housekeeping, a concierge service, and a 24-hour valet and porter, residents will have access to hotel-like services and facilities, but with the privacy and comfort of home.

Shared amenities range from health facilities, including a gym, padel court, spa, yoga studio and swimming pool, to cultural spaces such as a cinema, music room and library, said the statement.

Alessio De Mitri, Executive General Manager for the region, said: "We are delighted to have been appointed as the specialist façade contractor on this prestigious scheme."

"Permasteelisa Group began working in the Middle East in 2006 and since then we have completed over 50 projects, including many iconic buildings in UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower will be a fantastic addition to our already impressive portfolio," he stated.

Permasteelisa Gartner Middle East has bases in Dubai, Riyadh and Doha, from which industry-leading façade design and engineering is being offered along with the FaçadeCare expertise to protect, maintain and enhance core assets through managed, tailored programmes of inspection and maintenance.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

