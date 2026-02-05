The Enugu State Commissioner for Housing, Gerald Otiji; his Works counterpart, Ben Osy Okoh have restated the commitment of the state government to the provision of affordable quality housing for the citizens of the state in conjunction with private sector investors.

The commissioners gave this assurance at the flag off the laying of asphalt on internal roads of Shalom Gardens Estate, constructed by a private firm, Copen Group, in the state capital.

Gerald Otiji noted that government alone could not build all the required infrastructure, saying “there’s always need for private sectors to come in”, and therefore commended Copen Group for contributing to the development and expansion of Enugu with the quality of building they are putting in place.

The Enugu Works Commissioner said: “This is part of South-East, not just South-East, it is the heart of the whole Eastern Region and every easterner wants to have a development in Enugu State; and that is why Governor Peter Mba began the development of about 10,000 hectares just almost the same size of old Enugu.

He commended the Group Managing Director of Copen Group, developers of the estate, Dr. Ugochukwu Chime, saying “you have done a lot of work towards the expansion of Enugu and the government of Enugu state is open to partnership with the private sector and I assure you that you are going to get all the necessary support you need from the state government to ensure that this mission and all the houses in Enugu are taken care of.”

The state Commissioner for Works, Ben Osy Okoh, also commended Chime for his good works in the development of the state, saying “thank you for creating the investment climate in Enugu and even going beyond building houses and infrastructure to encouraging other people doing businesses that are similar and investing in different area of businesses to borrow a leaf from Copen.

“While these things are going on it might be difficult for the government but when we have partnership it will be easier. I want to thank you for the road that you are constructing around the estate,” he stated.

In his speech, the GMD of Copen Group, Dr. Ugochukwu Chime, reiterated his commitment towards providing affordable yet high-quality housing to various classes of people.

Chime stressed that his vision was driven by a commitment to building lives and structures, with the aim of making home ownership accessible.

According to him, Shalom Gardens was now “in a fast-developing area offering the right deal at the right time” and added: “Shalom Gardens is a Luxury Estate situated in Premier Layout, Enugu, with a total of 29 housing units of terrace and detached houses.

Chime, a former National President of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) and an inductee into the Affordable Housing Hall of Fame, said he is “an advocate for sustainable development, innovation, and public-private partnerships in the construction sector.”

Other dignitaries at the event were Mr. Emmanuel Ekene Nnamani, the Executive Chairman, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS); Dr. Ibenaku Harford Onoh, Chairman, Enugu North Municipal Council

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

