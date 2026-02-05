South Africa’s and Namibia’s independent property portal, MyProperty, has officially expanded into the broader African market with the launch of MyProperty Africa — a next-generation, agent-first property platform designed to reshape how real estate is marketed and accessed across the continent.

The new portal places transparency, fair pricing and practical innovation at the centre of the property transaction, empowering both estate agents and consumers.

Operating independently for more than two decades without backing from real estate groups, media companies or financial institutions, MyProperty’s Africa-focused expansion marks a significant step toward building a more open, tech-driven and equitable property ecosystem.

“Our independence allows us to stay focused on what matters - agents and consumers,” says Adriaan Grové, founder of MyProperty and Entegral. “We’re able to build transparent products, price fairly, and innovate quickly without external pressure for short-term returns.”

Innovation drives growth

Founded in the early 2000s, MyProperty has built a reputation for simplifying property discovery and supporting professional estate agents through practical technology and transparent marketplace principles. The platform has continuously evolved to meet modern buyer and seller expectations while maintaining a clean, user-focused design philosophy.

The launch introduces smarter search tools, AI-assisted features, interactive price benchmarks, richer area insights, improved lead qualification, and multi-language and multi-currency support - with many additional enhancements and features already in development.

The MyProperty portals are operated by Entegral, a real-estate technology company focused on building agent-centric tools for compliance, onboarding, data integrity, and transaction efficiency. Entegral’s broader ecosystem supports thousands of agents through CRM, listing distribution, compliance, and marketplace solutions.

With a globally distributed remote team, Entegral continues to invest in scalable, modern infrastructure and product innovation tailored specifically for real-estate markets.

Expansion across Africa

Following its success in South Africa and Namibia, MyProperty Africa has now entered its soft launch phase, with initial focus on selected growth markets including Seychelles and Mauritius.

The expansion follows the same core principles that shaped the platform locally:



- Agent-first marketplace model

- Independent ownership and governance

- Transparent listing presentation and pricing structures

- No preferential treatment based on corporate ownership

- Technology designed for local market relevance

- Modern search and data-driven consumer insights

“Africa’s property markets are growing rapidly, yet many remain underserved by fair and transparent digital platforms,” Grové says. “Our goal is to work alongside professional agents across the continent and build a trusted marketplace together.”

As part of the African rollout, MyProperty Africa is inviting estate agents and agencies in launch countries to register and onboard their listings.

