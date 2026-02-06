Al Barari, Dubai’s pioneering nature-led community, has marked the groundbreaking of The Cape, its final signature residential development, celebrating two decades of visionary craftsmanship and a continued commitment to creating harmonious living environments rooted in nature.

The milestone ceremony signals the beginning of a landmark chapter for Al Barari, as The Cape represents the culmination of a 20-year legacy defined by intentional design, wellbeing-focused living, and immersive natural landscapes, the developer said.

Located within Dubai’s green heart, The Cape introduces an enriched lifestyle experience surrounded by lush botanical settings, gentle water features, and curated wellness spaces. Residents will enjoy resort-style amenities including a swimming pool, wellness suites, rooftop lounges, co-working areas, fitness facilities, and dedicated family zones - all designed to foster balance, connection, and everyday wellbeing.

The groundbreaking ceremony celebrated Al Barari’s evolution from untouched desert to one of the region’s most admired communities. Through immersive storytelling and sensory experiences, the event honoured the journey of the brand and its enduring mission to redefine luxury through nature.

Reflecting on the occasion, Hazza Zaal, CEO of Al Barari, shared: “The Cape is rooted in Al Barari’s identity as a nature-led development. For us, nature is not an add-on, it is the foundation of everything we create. The Cape reflects this approach - a place where thoughtful design and natural beauty come together to create a truly meaningful way of living.”

As Al Barari continues its story of thoughtful growth and innovation, The Cape stands as a defining expression of the brand’s values and legacy. More than a residential development, it is a place shaped by vision and grounded in nature , offering a rare opportunity to live in a community where harmony, elegance, and authenticity remain at the core.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).