Al Ghurair Development, the freehold real estate arm of UAE-based group Al Ghurair, has officially broken ground on The Weave, its design-led residential development in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai.

The groundbreaking marks a significant milestone in the project's delivery, following the successful sell-out of its first release. It signals the progress of onground activity as the development moves into its next phase of construction, said the company in a statement.

As part of this next phase, Al Ghurair Development has appointed Turner & Townsend as the Project Management Consultant, to oversee delivery and construction management.

The global professional services firm brings extensive experience across complex real estate developments in the Middle East, and will ensure The Weave meets the highest standards of quality, efficiency and execution.

Commenting on the milestone, CEO Sultan Al Ghurair said: "The groundbreaking of The Weave is a defining moment for Al Ghurair Development. It represents the culmination of careful planning and preparation, and the beginning of delivering a project that reflects our commitment to design-led development and long-term value."

"Turner & Townsend's proven track record in managing large-scale projects gives us confidence as we progress through the construction phase. Every partner we work with plays a critical role in bringing our vision to life, and we are focused on setting a strong foundation for what is to come," he stated.

The Weave is the first project under Al Ghurair Development's premium residential portfolio, set for completion in 2028, with additional developments planned near Al Barari and The Wilds, and in Dubai South, scheduled for launch in 2026.

Designed in collaboration with award-winning Australian architect Joe Adsett, The Weave is a contemporary residential development offering only 130 one-, two- and three-bedroom+ residences ranging from approximately 700 to 2,200 sq ft, with prices starting from AED 1.2 million.

Residents will have access to a dedicated rooftop club offering wellness amenities, barbecue and dining, an infinity pool, a private cinema, and social spaces.

Located along the fringe of Jumeirah Village Circle, The Weave places residents within reach of Circle Mall, with easy access to Al Khail Road and Hessa Street, while offering convenient access to key business hubs in Dubai, as well as both of the city's international airports.

