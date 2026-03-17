DUBAI - The Rental Disputes Centre (RDC), in partnership with Dubai Police, has unveiled an integrated digital system aimed at advancing judicial processes and enhancing the speed and efficiency of services provided to the public.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the RDC headquarters in Dubai, attended by a delegation from Dubai Police led by Major General Hareb Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, along with senior officials and specialists from both sides. The event underscored their commitment to digital collaboration between government entities, simplifying administrative procedures and expediting judicial and enforcement operations.

The launch builds on ongoing joint efforts that included a series of consultations, resulting in the establishment of a comprehensive digital framework linking all mechanisms related to rental disputes. The system accelerates payment processes and technical operations across both government platforms, while enabling seamless integration between enforcement measures and criminal procedures.

The unified digital system also aims to ensure secure and rapid data exchange among relevant departments, significantly reducing processing times and enhancing the overall experience for service users.

Commenting on the launch, Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Centre, said, “This project marks a qualitative leap in the development of judicial practices in the emirate. The RDC remains committed to adopting innovative digital solutions in line with Dubai Government’s vision of regional and global leadership in digital governance. The e- payment and integration system reinforces the effectiveness of our services related to the rental and real estate sector, reflecting our shared pledge with Dubai Police to simplify and expedite operations, while ensuring the highest standards of organisational and governmental performance.”

Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Sector Affairs, stated, “The constant cooperation with the Rental Disputes Centre exemplifies advanced institutional integration between government entities and demonstrates Dubai Police’s commitment to boosting judicial and criminal services through cutting-edge technology. The digital linkage program represents a key step toward faster, more efficient solutions, supporting Dubai’s vision of setting leading governance standards based on innovation and continuous improvement.”

The newly launched system will enable the RDC and Dubai Police to deliver precise services, ensuring real-time monitoring of all digital transactions for beneficiaries across Dubai’s judicial and administrative bodies.