Dubai-based developer Majid Al Futtaim has clarified that construction across its Tilal Al Ghaf master-planned community, located within the Al Hebiah Fourth district, continues to progress in line with established project schedules and the terms of sale and purchase agreements (SPAs).

The company issued the clarification following a media report that referenced a customer communication sent to buyers in certain phases of the 1-million-square metre-Gross Floor Area (GFA) development.

In its statement, Majid Al Futtaim said the interpretation presented in the report did not accurately reflect the facts.

“Construction across Tilal Al Ghaf continues to progress in line with the established project schedule and the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreements,” the company said.

While the statement didn’t cite the report directly, US-based global news platform Semafor had reported on Tuesday that the developer had invoked force majeure clauses in sales contracts with buyers in some phases of the project.

Majid Al Futtaim said customers had been informed of broader regional conditions affecting the construction industry, including pressures on logistics networks and material supply chains.

The developer described the communication as a standard procedural notification issued under the SPA framework and emphasised that it does not indicate any change to delivery timelines.

“We remain fully committed to delivering Tilal Al Ghaf to the highest standards and continue to work closely with our contractors, consultants, and suppliers to monitor developments and mitigate potential impacts,” the statement said.

In January 2024, Majid Al Futtaim had awarded main contracts worth a combined $817mln for the 130-unit Alaya villas and 94-unit Elysian Mansions in Tilal Al Ghaf to UNEC and Innovo Build respectively.

Launched in April 2018 with a 10-year development timeline, Tilal Al Ghaf’s master plan was revised in November 2021 to create a lower-density community featuring more green space and larger homes, aligning the development with the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

​(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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