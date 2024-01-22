Majid Al Futtaim Development, part of Majid Al Futtaim, announced on Monday the ground-breaking of two upcoming residential neighbourhoods within its flagship Tilal Al Ghaf flagship mixed development in Dubai.

The contracts, totalling 3 billion UAE dirhams ($817 million), have been awarded for Alaya and Elysian Mansions, with both neighbourhoods anticipated to be completed by mid-2026, the developer said in a press statement.

Innovo Build, a part of the ASGC group, is the primary contractor for the 94-unit Elysian Mansions, while UNEC is the main contractor for 130-unit Alaya villa development.

