Oman’s North Al Batinah Governor Office is expected to award the design consultancy services contract for its Al Batinah North Highway Bypass Road and associated facilities project, located in Al Batinah North governorate, by the third quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The design consultancy tender was issued on 25 April 2024 and the bid submission is expected to be 23 May 2024. The pre-bid clarification end date is scheduled on 16 May 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by August 2024”, a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project scope of work involves the design consulting services for the Batinah Bypass Road works with the total length of 85 kms and associated facilities.

The source said the project is slated for completion by second quarter 2026, adding that the project value, as estimated by him, is $65 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

