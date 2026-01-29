Dubai, UAE – Emirates Building Systems (EBS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC and one of the Middle East’s leading manufacturers of steel structures, has been awarded a major contract to deliver the full structural steel package for the Sayyid Tarik bin Taimur Cultural Complex, one of Oman’s most significant upcoming cultural developments.

Envisioned as a world-class destination for arts, heritage and public engagement, the cultural complex will bring together the National Theatre, National Library, National Archives and several cultural and community-focused facilities within an architecturally ambitious master plan.

Under the 50,000m² package, EBS will deliver the complete structural steel works for the project. This includes detailed engineering, specialised fabrication, on-site erection and the application of advanced fireproofing systems. The package covers complex, long-span steel elements designed for theatre halls, public atria and culturally significant spaces that require precise engineering, safety compliance and structural durability.

Joseph Chidiac, General Manager of EBS, said,“The Sayyid Tarik bin Taimur Cultural Complex is a project of national importance and we are honoured to contribute to a landmark that will shape Oman’s cultural landscape for generations. This contract reflects EBS’s track record in delivering large-scale, technically advanced steel structures with precision and reliability. We remain committed to upholding the highest global standards in engineering and fabrication to support Oman’s vision for cultural and architectural excellence.”

The main contractor, SAH–SML Joint Venture (Saif al Harasi – Sembol Construction JV), expressed strong confidence in EBS’s technical execution capabilities and its longstanding experience in managing challenging, multidisciplinary steel projects.

EBS has an established legacy in Oman, having supplied and erected structural steel for several major national developments, including the Duqm Refinery, the Duqm Integrated Power & Water Plant and key structures within the Port of Duqm’s terminals and operational zones. The company has also contributed to prominent commercial developments such as the Muscat City Centre expansion and Qurum City Centre, alongside numerous largescale industrial complexes across the sultanate.

Currently, EBS is executing the steel supply and installation works for multiple buildings at Oman’s first calcined petroleum coke facility in Suhar, further expanding its industrial footprint in the country.

