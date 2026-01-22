Muscat – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources is implementing two fishing harbour projects in the wilayat of Sadah, Dhofar at a total cost of RO5.8mn as part of its efforts to improve fisheries infrastructure and support sustainable investment in the sector.

The projects involve construction of fishing harbours in Hasik and Hadbeen, and aim to enhance the efficiency of fishing operations, optimise the utilisation of marine resources and provide an integrated range of public and private services within harbour areas. The projects are also expected to boost the fisheries sector’s contribution to the national economy.

Abdul Nasser bin Obaid Ghawas, Director of the Fisheries Department in Dhofar, said work on the two projects is progressing steadily, with the Hasik harbour reaching 34% completion, while construction at Hadbeen has advanced to 50%.

He noted that each project includes construction of breakwaters and floating pontoons, along with the development of internal road networks, lighting systems and essential service facilities to meet the needs of fishermen.

Outlining future plans for the fisheries sector in Dhofar, Ghawas said the ministry has identified four priority projects – upgrading the fishing port in Mirbat and establishment of fishing harbours in Sadah, Rakhyut and Shuwaymiyah.

Fishing harbours play a vital role in supporting the fisheries sector and related activities, contributing to the social and economic development of coastal wilayats. These facilitate higher volumes of fish landings, enable the use of modern fishing equipment, support investment opportunities, and provide essential services for landing, marketing, trading and vessel maintenance, thereby enhancing the sector’s overall contribution to the GDP.

