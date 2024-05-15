Dubai-listed Deyaar Development said it made significant progress on existing projects and achieved several milestones in Q1 2024, with new projects launched in key locations.

Work at Mar Casa in Dubai Maritime City is progressing well. Enabling and piling works have been completed and the main contractor has been appointed, according to the developer’s first quarterly report.

The main contractor has been appointed and mobilised to the site for Jannat, the final residential district in Midtown Dubai.

The residential towers will house 360 units, with completion likely by Q2 2026, the company said in its July 2023 launch press release.

Structural works for Midtown Mosque have been completed.

In January 2024, the company launched Rosalia Residences, its third project in Al Furjan, followed by ELEVE in Downtown Jebel Ali in February.

(Writing by P Deol, Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.