AI71, an Abu Dhabi-based AI organisation, has launched SuperHive - a new AI platform that helps teams speed up and simplify construction projects. It covers everything from planning and permits to real-time monitoring and asset management.

With embedded AI, real-time intelligence, and advanced automation, SuperHive enables stakeholders across the ecosystem to accelerate project delivery, reduce risk, and enhance long-term asset performance.

"Construction underpins economic growth, yet it has seen limited disruption from modern technologies. With SuperHive, we’re embedding intelligence across the entire infrastructure lifecycle — transforming how nations build and operate," remarked Faisal Al Bannai, the Chairman of AI71.

"This is not just about digital transformation - it’s about rethinking how we approach scale, speed, and resilience in infrastructure delivery," he stated.

Some of its key modules and capabilities are:

•Augmented design and planning: Validates CAD/BIM files against building codes with 99% accuracy, delivering permit-ready approvals in minutes. Also includes GenAI-powered 2D to 3D conversion, automating weeks of manual work.

•Advanced construction monitoring: Predictive scheduling and risk detection using satellite data, IoT sensors, and Primavera integration.

•Digital Twins: Enables city-wide smart asset management with real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and livability scoring.

•Asset management: Offers real-time quantity takeoff and cost estimation across project phases, improving budgeting accuracy.

•AI enabled monitoring: Provides drone and CV-powered site monitoring, tracking equipment use, compliance, and progress at a glance.

Tackling the compliance bottleneck

One of SuperHive’s most transformative features is its AI-powered compliance automation. Currently, compliance validation for construction permits remains a manual, error-prone, and time-consuming process - especially in rapidly growing urban regions.

SuperHive’s AiComply Studio reduces human dependency, minimizes costly errors, and empowers both consultants and municipal authorities to accelerate the approval process through AI-assisted regulation mapping and validation.

"By digitizing and automating compliance, municipalities save cost, consultants gain speed, and developers reduce risk," said Klemensas Mecejus, the VP Advisory at AI71. "It’s a win across the board," he added.

A mission to digitise infrastructure at scale

SuperHive supports a vision where infrastructure projects can go from idea to asset with intelligence at every stage. Whether for public housing, urban development, or smart cities, SuperHive offers a robust, integrated ecosystem - ready to be deployed at national scale.

"With this intelligence we boost productivity across the entire construction lifecycle - enabling up to 50% faster decision-making, reducing manual documentation by 70%, and cutting on-site rework by half," remarked Chiara Marcati, Chief AI Advisory and Business Officer at AI71.

"With full AI coverage across all sub-stages, it transforms how teams plan, build, and deliver at scale," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

